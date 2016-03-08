United not to sign Bruno Fernandes this summer: report

25 July at 09:30
English Premier League (EPL) outfit Manchester United will not sign Sporting Lisbon’s highly-rated midfielder Bruno Fernandes, as per Sky Sports. 

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old who was widely expected to leave his club in the ongoing transfer window. 

However, as per Sky Sports, Fernandes transfer speculations were originated from Portugal and not from Manchester. 

The report stated that United does not see the Portugal international as their number one target in the ongoing transfer window. 

Fernandes was highly impressive for Sporting in the pre-season friendly against Liverpool where he scored a goal and provided an assist in a 2-2 draw.
 

