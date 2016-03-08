United players happy with Sanchez exit: report

08 September at 12:20
English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s players were reportedly happy to see striker Alexis Sanchez leave the club, according to a report published in the Sun.

The Chile international has joined the Serie A giants Inter Milan just before the closure of the summer transfer window on a season-long loan deal which effectively ended his horror spell at Old Trafford after joining from league rivals Arsenal in 2018.

As per the report, United players were happy to see the player leave the club. The report also quoted one unnamed player criticising Sanchez by saying: "He is not Messi. I don't understand why he is paid so much.”

