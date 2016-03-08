United ready to offer Lindelof contract extension: report

esposito, inter, controllo, lindelof, manchester united, 2019/20
14 September at 15:49
English Premier League outfit Manchester United are ready to offer defender Victor Lindelof a contract extension, as per Daily Express.

The 25-year-old was linked with a move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona in the recently concluded transfer window but the Catalan giants never made an official offer for the player.

As per the latest development, the Red Devils are ready to offer a one-year extension to Lindelof who currently has a contract with the Manchester-based club till 2022.

To read more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.