United ready to offer Lindelof contract extension: report
14 September at 15:49English Premier League outfit Manchester United are ready to offer defender Victor Lindelof a contract extension, as per Daily Express.
The 25-year-old was linked with a move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona in the recently concluded transfer window but the Catalan giants never made an official offer for the player.
As per the latest development, the Red Devils are ready to offer a one-year extension to Lindelof who currently has a contract with the Manchester-based club till 2022.
