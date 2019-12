United ready to offer player to reduce asking price for Juve’s striker in January

English Premier League outfit Manchester United are ready to offer a player in order to sign Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran striker Mario Mandzukic in January.The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of manager Maurizio Sarri in the summer. As per the latest development , Red Devils’ hierarchy have decided to offer young Tahith Chong in order to reduce the asking price for the former Atletico Madrid striker.