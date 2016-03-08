United ready to offer player to reduce asking price for Juve’s striker in January
09 December at 09:35English Premier League outfit Manchester United are ready to offer a player in order to sign Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran striker Mario Mandzukic in January.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of manager Maurizio Sarri in the summer.
As per the latest development, Red Devils’ hierarchy have decided to offer young Tahith Chong in order to reduce the asking price for the former Atletico Madrid striker.
