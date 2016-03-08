United ready to pay €100 million for Juve target
28 October at 12:10English Premier League outfit Manchester United are ready to pay €100 million in order to sign German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund’s highly-rated winger Jadon Sancho, as per Daily Mirror.
The England international is one of the hottest young property in the European football and has attracted interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus in the recent past as well.
However, as per the latest report, the Red Devils are ready to meet Dortmund’s valuation of €100 million in order to bring Sancho to the Old Trafford in the summer of 2020.
The 19-year-old has been a real sensation for the German club ever since moving from English Premier League outfit Manchester City in 2017.
Since then, Sancho has represented Die Borussen in 53 league matches where he has scored 16 goals.
In the ongoing season, the versatile winger has scored four goals and provided seven assists in just 13 games in all competition for the club.
