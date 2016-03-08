United reject Real’s player plus cash bid for Pogba: report

05 August at 13:00
English Premier League outfit Manchester United have rejected Spanish giants Real Madrid’s player plus cash for star midfielder Paul Pogba, according to Daily Sun.

The French World Cup winning midfielder has been linked with a move away from Manchester after having three below-par seasons at the club.

And for the longest time, it seems that Madrid will be his likely destination after it was reported that the he was highly admired by manager Zinedine Zidane.

However, that deal is now hanging in the balance as Real’s opening bid of £30 million and James Rodriguez has been rejected by the Red Devils.

It is believed that the Manchester-based club value the former Juventus midfielder at around £150 million, a sum which might prove to be a little too much even for the Los Blancos who have already spent big cash on the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jović, Ferland Mendy, Éder Militão and Rodrygo.
 

