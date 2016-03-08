United reject Roma’s initial bid for Smalling
05 November at 15:55Englsih Premier League outfit Manchester United have rejected the Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s initial bid for defender Chris Smalling, as per Daily Star.
The England international is currently on a season-long loan with the Rome-based club where he is becoming a permanent member of the starting XI with series of impressive performances in the recent past.
It was reported earlier that the Giallorossi’s hierarchy were keen on signing Smalling on a permanent basis and were willing to offer United fee in the region of €15.
The reports earlier also stated that Roma’s hierarchy were optimistic that the offer will be enough to convince United to sell the defender.
However, as per the latest report, the Red Devils’ hierarchy have turned down the offer as they are not willing to sell the 29-year-old for less than €20 million.
It will be interesting to see now if Roma will improve their bid or will they look for alternatives in the summer of 2020.
