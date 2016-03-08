United scouts observe Juve target Ruben Dias

16 September at 17:43
English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s scouts have observed the progress of Benfica defender Rúben Dias, as per the Record.

The Red Devils have been short on options in the defensive line with an injury to centre-back Eric Bailey who is expected to miss the major part of the season.

As per the latest report, scouts of the Manchester-based club have observed the progress of Diaz who has attracted interest from Italian Serie A giants Juventus in the past.

