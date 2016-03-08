United scouts observe Roma’s Zaniolo
20 November at 14:22English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s scouts have observed the Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s in-demand midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.
The 20-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and has attracted interest from different clubs in Italy and abroad.
As per the latest report, United’s representatives were present in the stands at the Stadio Renzo Barbera to observe the development of Zaniolo and Brescia’s Sandro Tonali in the Italy’s 9-1 win against Armenia.
Zaniolo had a great outing for the national team where he scored two goals and provided an assist on a historic night.
Zaniolo has been at Roma since 2018 when he moved Inter Milan U19 team for a reported transfer fee of €4.50 million.
Since then, the creative midfielder has represented the Rome-based club in 52 matches in all competition where he has scored 11 goals and provided three assists.
In the ongoing campaign, Zaniolo has scored five goals and provided a solitary assist in 16 matches in all competition.
