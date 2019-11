United scouts observe Roma’s Zaniolo

English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s scouts have observed the Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s in-demand midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.The 20-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and has attracted interest from different clubs in Italy and abroad. As per the latest report , United’s representatives were present in the stands at the Stadio Renzo Barbera to observe the development of Zaniolo and Brescia’s Sandro Tonali in the Italy’s 9-1 win against Armenia.Zaniolo had a great outing for the national team where he scored two goals and provided an assist on a historic night.Zaniolo has been at Roma since 2018 when he moved Inter Milan U19 team for a reported transfer fee of €4.50 million.Since then, the creative midfielder has represented the Rome-based club in 52 matches in all competition where he has scored 11 goals and provided three assists.In the ongoing campaign, Zaniolo has scored five goals and provided a solitary assist in 16 matches in all competition.