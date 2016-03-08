United, Spurs consider Allegri for managerial post
08 October at 18:55English Premier League outfits Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are considering former Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ manager Massimiliano Allegri for the managerial post, as per Daily Mail cited by Calciomercato.com.
Both Spurs and United are having a poor season by their own standards which is why their respective managers—Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mauricio Pochettino—are under immense pressure to turn things around or face a sack in the near future.
As per the latest report, both clubs have identified Allegri as the perfect candidate to replace either manager in the near future.
The report further stated that the 52-year-old has already rejected a proposal from French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to replace Thomas Tuchel because he is more interested in working in England.
Allegri is currently without a managerial job ever since leaving Juventus in the summer where he was replaced by Maurizio Sarri.
However, the former AC Milan manager is contracted with the Turin-based outfit till 2020.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments