United target Mandzukic not interested in Milan move
15 November at 10:15Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran striker Mario Mandzukic is not interested in moving to league rivals AC Milan, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club ever since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri and has not played a single minute for the Old Lady in the ongoing season.
Mandzukic has been attracting from the likes of English Premier League outfit Manchester United and league rivals Milan in the recent past.
However, as per the latest report, the former Bayern Munich striker—who is set to leave Juve in the January transfer window—is not looking for a move to the Milan-based and is more interested in moving abroad.
Mandzukic has been at Juve since the summer of 2015 when he moved from Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid for a reported transfer fee of €23.40 million.
Since then, the 33-yaer-old has scored 31 goals and provided 14 assists in 118 league appearances for the Bianconeri.
