United to go all out for Sancho next summer: report
29 August at 18:20English Premier League outfit Manchester United will go all out to sign highly-rated Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho next summer, as per Evening Standard.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in Europe after having an outstanding first season in Germany where he played a key role in the team’s success.
It was that performance which earned Sancho a call by the England manager Gareth Southgate as well for the UEFA Nations League fixtures.
And as per the latest development, United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big fan of Sancho and he has already informed the club that they should do whatever it take to bring him back to Manchester where he was previously playing for City youth team.
