Unorthodox restyling for Sarri: Chelsea boss wears suit at UEL final
29 May at 20:00Only moments are missing to the start of the Europa League final between Arsenal and Chelsea in Baku and both teams are arriving at the stadium ahead of the big clash. As a surprise for many, Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri arrived at the Olympic Stadium in a suit, a somewhat unorthodox sight, as we have become used to seeing the former Napoli man in a tracksuit on the touchline.
We move. Sarri is here. pic.twitter.com/SRFcWNsBO3— Pys (@CFCPys) May 29, 2019
Go to comments