Unorthodox restyling for Sarri: Chelsea boss wears suit at UEL final

29 May at 20:00
Only moments are missing to the start of the Europa League final between Arsenal and Chelsea in Baku and both teams are arriving at the stadium ahead of the big clash. As a surprise for many, Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri arrived at the Olympic Stadium in a suit, a somewhat unorthodox sight, as we have become used to seeing the former Napoli man in a tracksuit on the touchline.

