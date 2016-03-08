Unrecognizable Eriksen: doubts and difficulties in Conte's 3-5-2

Finding only one culprit for Inter Milan's defeat against Juventus is almost impossible: there were many shortcomings in the team who deservedly left the Allianz Stadium without points.



The team seemed without determination and fighting spirit, a rarity considering that Antonio Conte is at the helm, one who is used to transmit determination, passion and much more to his team. In Turin, however, he did not succeed, not even with his substitutions, which proved insufficient to turn around the result.



One of these was also Christian Eriksen. The Dane started from the bench, confirming the fact that Conte still has his doubts regarding the tactical nature and adaptability of the player to the 3-5-2.



The former Tottenham midfielder made some technical errors and lost 8 balls, demonstrating his struggles against Juventus' strong pressure which ended up putting a player like Eriksen in difficulty.



Small improvements were seen after Gagliardini replaced Candreva on the pitch and the team shifted to a 4-3-1-2 formation, with Eriksen playing as the attacking midfielder, a position which is most natural to him. There he had greater freedom which led to a bit more danger on the opposition's half.



Timid signs of awakening but signs which are also an indication of what Eriksen's future role should be, as it is evident that he is struggling in a midfield trio so far, while under the strikers, he had much more possibilities to release his full potential and exploit his unpredictability.