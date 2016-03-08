After what has seemed like forever, former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri has officially been appointed as the head coach of Chelsea. This morning, Chelsea officially announced, through their website and social media, that Antonio Conte had been sacked; making room for the imminent arrival of the Italian mastermind.Napoli have already appointed Carlo Ancelotti as his replacement in Naples, and it was only a matter of time before the Sarri move to Chelsea became official. Maurizio Sarri brought Jorginho alongside him from Naples as his staff is taking shape.According to the Italian press, Sarri's new staff will include Gianfranco Zola and Luca Gotti. Giovanni Martusciello could've also joined Sarri in London but it seems like he is happy at Inter for the time being. It still remains to be seen Zola's official role with the club but there is no doubt that he will be part of Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea staff. More to come...