Update: Higuain wasn't called up for Milan's game against Sassuolo

Rino Gattuso didn't want to risk Gonzalo Higuain as the Milan star wasn't called up for their upcoming game against Sassuolo. This is not good news for the rossoneri especially considering that both Patrick Cutrone and Fabio Borini aren't fully fit either. If either or both aren't fit to start, Gattuso could consider using Samu Castillejo in the false 9 position. View the Milan call-ups bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.



Milan squad for their game against Sassuolo: A Donnarumma, G Donnarumma, Reina; Abate, Calabria, Laxalt, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Simic, Zapata; Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Biglia, Bonaventura, Kessie, Mauri; Borini, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Cutrone, Halilovic, Suso