Update: Milan's Bonaventura could miss up to "5 months" of action

AC Milan have been doing better of late but are coming off a 0-2 loss to Italian champions Juventus (in a game where Gonzalo Higuain was sent off). Rino Gattuso's team have been hit with injuries of late as many key players have been out for some time. Other than players like Musacchio, Caldara, Biglia, Jack Bonaventura is another player that has been out for some time. It now seems like Bonaventura is considering an operation to finally resolve his physical issue. Let's not forget that the Milan midfielder has been suffering from an inflammation to his left knee as the problem hasn't been resolved yet. He has been out for over a month as he might now miss many more weeks of action. Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com) have since added that if a surgery is used, he could miss "up to 3 to 5 months of action". This would be another blow for Milan...



AC Milan's next game will be against Lazio (after the international break) but the rossoneri do not expect Bonaventura to be fit in time for this game. More to come on the matter as you can visit Calciomercato.com for more news.