Update on injured Milan duo fighting to be fit for Juventus
06 November at 18:45AC Milan must face Juventus at the weekend, in a clash that promises to offer a lot. Both sides have looked stronger than they have in recent years and Milan are finally ready to give Juventus a good challenge – despite all the chaos occurring off the pitch for the Rossoneri; with Arsene Wenger linked by France Football as possibly coming in to replace Gennaro Gattuso and Ivan Gazidis wanting to bring Arsenal chief scout Gilles Grimandi to the club.
A problem for Milan, however, is that they are struggling to get two key players back in time for the match against Juventus. The most unlikely to play is Giacomo Bonaventura, with the Italian midfielder unavailable for Thursday’s match against Real Betis in the Europa League and to undergo specialist tests to see the extent of damage to his knee.
Gonzalo Higuain, however, should be back in time to face his old club. The Argentine was substituted in the first half against Udinese as a precaution after he complained of a backache; with the Argentine not present in training today. However, there is a confidence of Milan to have Higuain back in time to face the Old Lady.
