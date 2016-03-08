Diego Godin has launched a major attack on FIFA, claiming that they treated team-mate Luis Suarez “like a dog” for his biting attack on Giorgio Chiellini.

The Italian defender found himself with massive toothmarks in his shoulder after a controversial 1-0 loss at the 2014 World Cup, with serial biter Suarez the guilty party.

Godin, a mainstay for the Celeste, is still going on about his team-mate’s massive suspension, which involved missing the 2015 Copa America and being kept out of football until November of that year.

"I’m convinced that if what happened against Italy hadn’t happened it would have been a different story,” he told the Guardian.

"First, we lost our best player. Second, everything that happened affected us: it affected Luis and the rest of us. It was very hard to live through that, to see him dead, crying, fallen, kicked out of the World Cup.

"The whole country was sunk, indignant – and that was all we talked about until the Colombia game."

"I’m not going to say he didn’t make a mistake – he’s admitted that himself – but I still feel the same as most Uruguayans, most people in football who look at it objectively. It was very, very, very unjust.

"For an ‘assault’ you get maybe four games. They took him out the World Cup, kicked him out like a dog. He wasn’t allowed at the Copa América. It was disproportionate, unjust, and no one will take that indignation from us."

‘Disproportionate’ is a matter of perspective, and for someone caught biting players before, as well as using racist language. His previous biting incident with Branislav Ivanovic resulted in him getting a ten-match ban.