Uruguay Coach Tabarez has Guillain-Barré syndrome

Uruguay is under shock: Coach Oscar Tabarez has Guillain-Barré syndrome.



It’s a horrific disease, one that attacks the nervous system and causes muscular weakness in the chest and limbs, and can eventually affect both breathing and cardiac functions.



The 71-year-old’s health, never mind his career, are seriously under threat. Local paper Ovacion also reports that Tabarez will have to work out what to do next, but has already been sent tributes from all over… including former club AC Milan.



On their website, the Rossoneri sent the man who was briefly their manager back in 1996 a heartwarming message:



“Professor [He is known as ‘maestro’, teacher] Tabarez was only with us a few months, but Milan has not forgotten his skill and professionalism. As we await further news on the illness that affected him during the Copa America, we send him our most heartfelt wishes. Good luck Professor!”