Uruguay concern level raised following Cavani injury

Uruguay have cause to be anxious ahead of their massive clash with France in the World Cup quarter-final.



Edinson Cavani is at great risk for the quarter-final tie, following an injury picked up against Portugal. At this point, there are still no official tests to confirm it; given the decision of the medical staff to wait until they have returned to Nizhny Novgorod for the testing



However, as reported by Ansa, the feelings that filter from La Celeste circles are not positive in regards to the injury suffered by ‘El Matador’, towards the end of the Round of 16 match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.



Not only that, but coach Oscar Washington Tabarez let slip a few words that speak volumes concerning their level of concern : "Time is very short".



Cavani scored his first World Cup goal in a 3-0 win against Russia in the final match of the group stage. Yesterday, he netted twice to propel Uruguay to a 2-1 win over the Portuguese.