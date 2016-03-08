STATS - France have won just one of their eight previous meetings with Uruguay (D4 L3), losing the most recent encounter 0-1 in a friendly in June 2013 (Luis Suarez with the goal). In World Cup matches, Uruguay are unbeaten against France (W1 D2), beating them 2-1 in 1966 and drawing 0-0 in both 2002 and 2010. This will be Didier Deschamps’ 81st match in charge of France – his first was a 0-0 draw against Uruguay in a friendly in August 2012. France are unbeaten in their last nine World Cup matches against South American sides (W5 D4), keeping a clean sheet in seven of those games. Uruguay have won their last four World Cup matches, last winning five in a row between 1950 and 1954. They’ve never previously won five in a row in the same World Cup tournament.

France and Uruguay are about to learn their faith in the World Cup as Les Blues and La Celeste are set to play the quarter finals of the competition at the Nižnij Novgorod Stdium. Juventus star Rodrigo Bentancur starts for the South Americans in the middle of the park.