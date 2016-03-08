Uruguay v Russia: New Arsenal star Lucas Torreira starts

Two teams who are certain to qualify for the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup- Russia and Uruguay, will lock horns with each other in the last round of the group stages in Samara, Russia. Both teams have won two game each in the group stages and their qualification is ensured already.



Russia picked up a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia and beat Egypt 3-1, while Uruguay beat Egypt 1-0 and beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 as well.



Line-ups:



Uruguay: Muslera; Coates, Godin, Caceres; Laxalt, Nandez, Torreira, Bentancur, Vecino; Suarez, Cavani.



Russia: Akinfeev; Smolnikov, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Kurdjasov; Samedov, Gazinskiy, Miranchuk, Zobnin, Cheryshev; Dzyuba.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)