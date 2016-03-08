Uruguay v Saudi Arabia live: Juventus and Inter stars start for the South Americans

South American giants Uruguay will play the second game of their group stage round in the World Cup when they take on Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena in Rostov, Russia. A win for Uruguay could guarantee them a spot in the knockout round of the tournament and could ensure that Saudi Arabia get knocked out.



LlNE UPS:





Uruguay: Muslera, Varela, Gimenez, Godin, Caceres, Sanchez, Vecino, Bentancur, Rodriguez, Suarez, Cavani.



Subs: Campana, Nandez, De Arrascaeta, Stuani, Gaston Silva, Torreira, Maxi Pereira, Laxalt, Gomez, Coates, Urreta, Martin Silva.



Saudi Arabia: Al-Owais, Al-Breik, Osama Hawsawi, Al Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani, Bahbir, Al-Faraj, Otayf, Al-Jassam, Al Dawsari, Al-Muwallad.



Subs: Al-Muaiouf, Al-Harbi, Omar Hawsawi, Al-Shehri, Al-Sahlawi, Al-Khaibri, Kanno, Al-Khaibari, Al-Moqahwi, Asiri, Motaz Hawsawi, Al-Mosailem.



Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)