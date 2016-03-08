Uruguayan journalist says ‘Torreira is on his way to Italy’

Arsenal, however, have been playing hardball in the negotiations. In fact, the London side are asking for around €40m in order to let the Uruguayan midfielder leave, though Italian media have given the deal more optimism than English media.

Therefore, when Romano tweeted earlier today, he more or less confirmed the reports from Italian media, making it an interesting battle between foreign outlets and English ones.

"Torreira and Nandez. One from England to Italy and the other from Argentina to France. They move, they move," he wrote.

The tweet comes just after it was revealed that Milan are preparing an offer for the midfielder: a €5m paid two-year loan with an obligation to buy set at €30m. Even though it will most likely take more than that, the rumours are adding up.

On Twitter earlier this evening, the reliable Uruguayan journalist Rodrigo Romano claimed that Torreira is on his way to Italy, amid rumours linking him with a move to AC Milan.