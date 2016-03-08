Uruguayan World Cup star wants Napoli move, confirms agent
01 August at 16:55Agent of Uruguayan World Cup star Diego Laxalt has made it clear that the player would look forward to move to Napoli, if an offer arrives but has played down talks of an offer from the partenopei.
Laxalt has drawn links with the Naples based side this summer after having played well for Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup, which saw his nation bow out to France in the quarter-final of the tournament.
Laxalt's agent was recently talking to Radio CRC about the player's links with Napoli. He said: "The Naples did not ask for information from us Laxalt agents. Everything I know about the interest of the Naples, I read in the newspapers.
"The blue club just asked me if I was the agent of Laxalt, but today, in the meeting with Genoa, I will know something more. How could Diego not be interested in a destination like Naples? We are talking about a great team, great fans and an excellent coach.
"I want Laxalt to make the leap and hopefully he can play for Napoli. "
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
