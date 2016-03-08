Usain Bolt: ‘I delayed a flight to watch United; Juve to lose 1-0’
23 October at 17:45Usain Bolt is a gold medal winning Olympian, a Manchester United fan and a professional footballer in the Australian A-League – and the Jamaican spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport about the upcoming game between Juventus and Manchester United:
“What is the greatest madness ever made for the United? I was at the airport and United were playing, they called me at the gate because the boarding had started, but I definitely wanted to see the end of the game, I think that the flight took off with a little delay.
“I think it will be a great match. On the most important stage two great teams challenge each other, with great history and pride. Juventus are doing great in Serie A, while the results so far have not been good for United. But I remain confident that everything is settled.
“Man Utd plays at home, so they have a certain advantage. Playing Old Trafford or away is not the same thing. I do not see a match with many goals, so let's say 1-0. Yes, for me it will end 1-0 for United.
“I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo as a player, a great respect for what he did on the pitch.”
