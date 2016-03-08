Usain Bolt, who made his A-League debut for Central Coast Mariners earlier today, has pledged loyalty to new Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.The Mariners had played a game against a fellow Central Coast side and had handed a debut to Bolt, who had come off the bench to make a cameo appearance for the first time in professional football.After the game Bolt was talking to Ansa and he pledged loyalty to Cristiano Ronaldo. He said: "I do not have the talent of Messi, I am inspired by the commitment of Cristiano Ronaldo, of who I am a great fan.I'm a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo for his efforts, he knows what it takes to be the best. I have to take an example from him because there are people who are not Messi, who already as a kid he had huge talent."Cristiano gave everything to be the best, I have to take inspiration from him. I work to be the best, this is my goal."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)