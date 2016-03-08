Jorge Valdano doesn’t believe Ronaldo should move to Juventus, claiming that it would not be “an intelligent” decision.

The Portuguese star is set to leave the Spanish capital after scoring 450 goals in nine years, as it seems that something has given in his relationship with the club.

The former Manchester United man is believed to be headed to Turin, with a deal above the €200m reportedly in the making.

Yet Jorge Valdano, the former Real Madrid striker and sporting director, this would not be a clever idea for the 33-year-old.

Speaking Onda Cero, the former World Cup champion with Argentina said "if Cristiano leaves Real Madrid, he loses more than Madrid...leaving Madrid is not an intelligent decision and I have him down as an intelligent person."

"I don't think in the coming generations we will find a new Messi or a new Cristiano, they're two monsters of the game.”