Valencia confirm they want to sign Kondogbia permanently

Valencia general manager Mateu Alemany has confirmed the club's interest in signing Geoffrey Kondogbia on a permanent basis.



Kondogbia joined Valencia last summer in what a season long loan deal but a clause about signing him permanently was included in his contract. This season, the Frenchman has impressed for the Mestalla based side, appearing 31 times in the La Liga, scoring four times and assisting just as many times.



In a press conference that Alemany recently gave, he revealed that the club is interested in signing Kondogbia on a permanent basis this summer. He said: "We have not yet exercised the right of signing Kondogbia on a permanent basis, but we will do it"



He also confirmed that the club will not lower its valuation for Joao Cancelo, who is on loan at Inter and has impressed in the second half of the season. He said:

"We will not change the terms of the permanent agreement for Joao Cancelo, we will not change a comma."



Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)