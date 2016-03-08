Valencia drop interest in Barca’s Rafinha: report

25 August at 09:56
Spanish La Liga outfit Valencia have dropped their interest in league rivals FC Barcelona’s midfielder Rafinha, as per Marca.

The Los Ches are in the market to strengthen their midfield and it was believed that they have identified the 26-year-old as a perfect fit.

However, as per the latest development, Els Taronges have dropped interest in the former Inter Milan player after having concerns regarding the player’s fitness.

Rafinha has had a number of injuries over the past few seasons and has only managed five league appearances for the Catalan giants during the 2018-19 campaign.
 

