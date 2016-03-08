Valencia-Juve referee gets zero rating
20 September at 11:00The one man everyone is talking about around the world today is Felix Brych. The German referee has been one of the best in the Champions League history, but his name will now be remembered for the wrong reasons.
Brych sent off Ronaldo for a seemingly innocuous incident with Murillo and is the talking point of the top Italian papers today. The German has been questioned and bashed by the publications for the dubious decision he made.
Tuttosport have given him a big fat zero for his refereeing last night vs Valencia. He shares the same rating as his assistant, Marco Fritz who was the main man behind the sending off of Ronaldo. The publication have also questioned UEFA's stubbornness to postpone the introduction of VAR.
Gazzetta and Corriere dello Sport, however, have shown some sympathy to the German referee. They have given him a rating of 3.5 and 3 respectively but have made it clear that the decision was ambiguous.
