Juventus begin their 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign tonight with a trip to Spain to play Valencia. Juve will be looking to put past attempts to lift the trophy behind them as they try to make use of new-boy Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored his first two goals for Juventus at the weekend against Sassuolo.Valencia have had a dreadful start to La Liga, drawing three and losing once; yet to win this season. They started the season with a respectable 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid before losing 2-0 to Espanyol, drawing 2-2 with Levante and being held to a 0-0 draw with Betis.Juventus, on the other hand, have been much more successful, winning all four of their first four games of the Serie A season. They defeated Chievo Verona 3-2, Lazio 2-0, Parma 2-1 and Sassuolo 2-1.Confirmed line-ups:

Valencia: Neto, Piccini, Gabriel, Gayà, Diakhaby, Soler, Wass, Parejo, Guedes, Gameiro, Rodrigo

Juve: Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Mandzukic, Ronaldo



SCROLL THROUGH OUR GALLERY FOR ALL THE LATEST GOALS, CLIPS, HIGHLIGHTS AND MATCH EVENTS