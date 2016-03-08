Valencia-Juventus preview and predicted line-ups

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Spain today as Juventus take on Valencia in their first Champions League game of the season. The Old Lady are keen on winning the Champions League this season as it has been 22 years since they last won it. They came close in 2015 and 2017 but lost in the finals to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.



This season, however, the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo has given them a huge boost of confidence and many pundits and fans have already made them the favourites for the title.



Today's game will see Joao Cancelo heading back to his former club for the first time since signing for Juve in the summer. Allegri will likely be starting him as the left-back today to give some breathing space to Alex Sandro, with Juan Cuadrado starting as the right-back. Juve are without Barzagli and De Sciglio today as the two have not travelled with the squad to Spain.



Federico Bernardeschi could be starting today along with Mario Manzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo in the attack. Meanwhile, for Valencia, Ezequiel Garay, Francis Coquelin and Geoffrey Kondogbia are out injured. Possible starting XI for both sides:



VALENCIA:Neto; Piccini, Gabriel Paulista, Diakhaby, Gayà; Soler, Parejo, Wass, Guedes; Rodrigo, Gameiro.



JUVENTUS: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Chiellini, Cancelo; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Mandzukic, Cristiano Ronaldo.

