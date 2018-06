La Liga side Valencia are working on a deal to bring Portuguese star and Barcelona outcast Andre Gomes back to the Mestalla this summer.Gomes joined Barcelona from Valencia in the summer of 2016 for a fee in the region of 35 million euros, but he has proved to be a disappointment since arriving. The midfielder could make only six starts for the Catalans last summer and appeared ten times as a substitute.Sport claim that Valencia are working on a deal to bring Gomes back this summer, amidst rumors linking him with a move to Premier League giants Tottenham. Valencia had received a fee of 35 million euros plus 20 million bonuses for the player, but will look to do a deal in the region of 30 million euros.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)