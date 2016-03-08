Valencia make €50 million offer for Arsenal and Manchester United target
31 July at 15:45According to what has been reported by Spanish, Valencia-based radio station RadioEsport Valencia, Valencia CF have made a €50 million offer for PSG’s Portuguese starlet Goncalo Guedes.
Guedes had an impressive loan spell at Valencia last season and, despite having a poor World Cup, has apparently done enough to secure a big money move to the Spanish city permanently.
Aside from Valencia, Arsenal and Manchester United were both said to be on the tail of the 21-year-old forward, yet, it appears as though a move to La Liga is looking increasingly likely.
Arsenal enquired about the winger’s availability but it has been said that Guedes only wanted a move to Valencia; not the Premier League.
Now, we will await PSG’s response but given the player’s interest and the hefty sum, it looks like it is a matter of when, not if.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments