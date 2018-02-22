Valencia unable to reach agreement with PSG over transfer of Man Utd target
18 May at 18:05According to the latest reports from Spanish sports newspaper AS, there is no agreement between Valencia and Paris Saint-Germain over the permanent transfer of Gonçalo Guedes.
The Portuguese winger has been in sensational form for Los Che over the course of the last few months, but they would prefer to renew the terms of their loan deal rather than buy him outright at the moment.
However, PSG’s inability to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations means that they must sell him for as much money as possible. Therefore, it seems highly unlikely that Guedes will remain a VCF player for much longer.
Indeed, Premier League clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with the former Benfica youth product in the past, and there is every chance that they may try their luck again during this summer’s transfer window. Only time will tell whether they can strike a deal.
(AS)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments