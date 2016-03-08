Valentino Lazaro to undergo Inter medical next week

28 June at 22:15
After securing the deals of Sensi and Agoume from Sassuolo and Sochaux respectively, next week Valentino Lazaro will undergo a to become an Inter player.
 
The agreement with Hertha Berlin is total, only signatures are missing.
 
Lazaro made 31 appearances for Hertha Berlin last season as they secured an 11th-place finish in Bundesliga, scoring three goals and contributing seven assists.
 
The clubs are negotiating the final details of their agreement after Hertha accepted Inter’s latest offer of €22 million plus bonuses.
 
The 23-year-old will arrive in Italy in the next few days before putting pen to paper on his new deal.
 
 

