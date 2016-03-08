Valverde doesn’t trust new Barcelona signings

Barcelona Coach Ernesto Valverde still does not trust the new Barcelona signings brought in last summer.



Despite winning all four fixtures, the Barca boss still has not given enough faith to the players that were supposed to help the coach win more games and rotate the squad more easily.



Malcom and Arthur are currently injured and didn't travel to the last game against Real Sociedad, while Atruto Vidal only participated in the last few minutes after Barca secured their victory.



In the 360 ​​minutes played in the League in these first four games, the most one that played was the Chilean midfielder, with 51 minutes, followed by Arthur with 27, Lenglet with 25 and finally Malcom with six.



Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Leonel Messi are on top form not allowing the newcomers a lot of playing time.



Barcelona will play their next tie in the UEFA Champions League against the weakest link in their group PSV Eindhoven.

