Valverde: "El Clasico existed before Messi and Ronaldo"

For the first time in the last ten years, none of Messi and Ronaldo will take part in the El Clasico, the Argentine for being injured and the Portuguese for leaving for Juventus this summer. However, despite recognizing the importance of both players, Ernesto Valverde made it clear that El Clasico is not just about these players.

"El Clasico is not less of a classic because Cristiano and Messi aren't here. Before them, there was also tension, great players an rivalry. There were even pig heads flying (laughs)," Valverde pointed out.

The Barcelona manager also spoke about the difficult period that Real Madrid are experiencing, expressing his respect for the Bernabeu side.

"At times, Madrid have been brilliant in some games. In terms of results, they are going through a rough patch, but they have enough arguments to overcome this. We all have to move forward, just like us with Messi," Valverde concluded