The recent Barcelona - Real Madrid Clasico produced four goals and plenty of violent episodes. Real Captain Ramos later stated that Lionel Messi was talking to the referee in the tunnel.

To Valverde, however, this is an accusation one could formulate against anyone:

"I don't have a lot to say on the issue. Here, there's always information coming out which has to be corroborated.

“There are always these conversations between the players and the referees. I have seen many things from many teams in my experience, both on the pitch and in the tunnel. In that sense, no one is in a position to open their mouth. I can guarantee you that.”

"I don't doubt the honesty of the referee in terms of officiating the game. The referees are used to talking with the players."