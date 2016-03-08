Valverde to make massive turnover for Inter-Barcelona: Messi to rest?
08 December at 17:30Barcelona, having already qualified from first place in the Champions League group, will be guests at the San Siro in the decisive match for the future of Antonio Conte's Inter team next week and the manager Ernesto Valverde has already foreseen a massive turnover in his side, with some choices conditioned also by injuries.
The coach of the Catalan side is thinking of the trip to San Sebastian on Saturday but above all about the El Clasico at the Nou Camp the following Wednesday.
Dembele will surely be out and in all likelihood even the fullbacks, Semedo and Jordi Alba, while Ansu Fati is expected to recover and start against the Nerazzurri.
Neto will play in goal, while Vidal's presence is almost certain. The most significant "loss" could be that of Leo Messi, who could rest at the San Siro ahead of a tough La Liga schedule.
As reported by AS (via fcinternews.it), this could be the line-up of the Blaugrana against Inter:
Neto; Wague, Todibo, Umtiti, Junior Firpo; De Jong, Aleñá, Vidal; Carles Pérez, Griezmann, Ansu Fati.
Go to comments