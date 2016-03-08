Valverde: 'We need to be careful with United, they won late against Juventus and PSG'
15 April at 23:15Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has said that the Catalans will be wary of Man United's late goalscoring abilities when they take on them on Tuesday.
The first leg last week saw Barcelona pick up a key 1-0 win at Old Trafford, thanks to a first half Luis Suarez strike which will be a crucial away goal for the Catalans in the tie. The second leg takes place tomorrow at the Nou Camp.
Ahead of the second leg, Barca boss Ernesto Valverde was talking to the press about United and he said that Barca will be wary of United's abilities to snatch late goals and win games.
He said: "Manchester United have won two away games in the last minute, against Juventus and against PSG, and this forces us to keep the attention high from beginning to end.
"We need to develop our game and lead the game on our ground "We are aware of the potential of our adversaries, we must close the spaces well, precluding any option from them. If we give space, they become very dangerous."
United beat PSG 3-1 in Paris last month and beat Juventus 2-1 in Turin in the group-stages, coming back from 1-0 down to score twice late in the game.
