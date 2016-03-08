Van Basten insists 'Ronaldo will be decisive' in Juve-Ajax and explains why Serie A is boring

16 April at 14:00
Forme AC Milan striker and three-time Ballon d'Or winner Marco van Basten spoke to Corriere di Torino about tonight's matchup between Juventus and Ajax in the Champions League.

"Juventus will win 2-1 and Cristiano Ronaldo will score once again. Ajax are strong, I like the way they play. When they have the ball, it is a show but not when they have to defend," he said.

"Serie A? There is too much difference in points between the first and the second. It is not fun to have a championship that ends so much in advance. The other teams have to start doing something," van Basten added.

