"Milan are currently experiencing complicated times, especially compared to the past. It has changed so much, and I'm sorry on their behalf. My Milan was Italian with Berlusconi, now the owner is Chinese, and I don't really know who he is.

"The team isn't the team of 30 years ago, and the level has dropped, there's also a risk of an exclusion from European competitions. That hurts for me to think about, because Milan used to be today's Real Madrid.

"This Juventus is my Milan: organized, strong and constantly growing, the club invests and remains at a high level. However, there's a difference between my Milan and this Juventus. Milan dominated Europa like Real Madrid do now, Juventus only win in Italy.