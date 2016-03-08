Van Bommel: ‘AC Milan didn’t need a manager, Barcelona special’
01 October at 11:56Former AC Milan star Mark Van Bommel spoke to La Gazzetta Dello Sport ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Inter.
The Dutch manager is in charge of Psv, the club that will face Inter, Tottenham and Barcelona in the group stage of the Champions League.
“This is the most difficult group of the tournament”, Van Bommel said.
“I fear all these big teams but they can’t win all the games. It’s special to face Barcelona because I won the Champions League with this club. I used to play with Eto’o and Ronaldinho, two phenomenons. When we played against AC Milan in a semi-final we won 1-0 at San Siro and we risked when Shevchenko scored at the Camp Nou but his goal was disallowed.”
“I liked the AC Milan of the Dutchmen and when I arrived at the club I was happy to play with players like Thiago Silva, Pato, Gattuso, Nesta, Inzaghi, and Pirlo. It was such a great team, technically and mentally strong, we didn’t need a manager.”
“Gattuso is one of the best players I played with. As a manager, he is doing well but he’s been a bit unlucky so far. I cried when I left AC Milan because that club was like a family. Galliani? He is marvelous, he was like a father for us footballers.”
“Allegri? He knows football, he has won many titles but I don’t know if Juve is the favorites in Champions League with Ronaldo. Every team where Ronaldinho played was the best one but the pitch does the talking.”
