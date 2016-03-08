Van Bommel: ‘Handanovic deserved red card'

Psv manager Mark van Bommel wasn’t impressed with Inter’s away win yesterday night. The Nerazzurri got the three points thanks to goals of Radja Nainggolan and Mauro Icardi but according to the manager of the Dutch club Inter should be reduced to 10 men at the end of the first half because of a handball outside the area.



Speaking to media during the post-match press conference, Van Bommel had not doubt at al: “I didn’t like the refereeing of the game. In particular, I wasn’t happy with the decision of not showing Handanovic a red card. In my opinion he had to be sent off, no doubt about it.”



Psv have 0 points after the first two games of the group stage. The Dutch club lost against Barcelona and Inter and will be facing Tottenham in the next two games.



Inter and Barcelona are the leaders of group B with six points in two games.

