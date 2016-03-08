Van Bommel joins quintet of coaches considered by AC Milan to replace Gattuso
01 May at 11:15With the goodbye of Gennaro Gattuso at the end of the season, AC Milan are looking for a new coach to entrust next year's team. Many names are considered, the list is very long and goes from Conte and Sarri to Di Francesco and Gasperini, without forgetting Tottenham's Pochettino.
But in the last few hours, according to Tuttosport, a new suitor for the Rossoneri bench has arisen - Mark Van Bommel.
Currently at the head of PSV Eindhoven, Van Bommel is fighting for the Dutch title. The former Milan midfielder has the characteristics that reflect the identikit traced by Ivan Gazidis.
First of all, he was able to give a strong identity to PSV and has also demonstrated the capability of working with young players. Van Bommel, who is assisted by Mino Raiola, would also cost, in terms of salary, much less than the other contenders for the Rossoneri bench.
Despite having been at Milan for only 18 months, the Dutchman left a good memory at the club, with the fans appreciating his determination in the middle of the field and his leadership.
