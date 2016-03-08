Van Bommel on Lozano: 'PSV will tell me if I should let him play'

PSV manager Mark van Bommel has revealed that the club will tell him if the Mexican will play or not.Only the last details to be defined in the Napoli deal are missing, but the agreement has already been made for the last few days: 42 million euros at stake to close as provided for by the termination clause.

A percentage of this figure (8-9 million) will go to Pachuca, the club that sold Lozano to the Dutch club two years ago. The PSV Eindhoven's Mexican international is expected at the beginning of next week in Naples to make medical visits and sign the contract with Napoli.



Meanwhile, the coach of PSV Eindhoven, Mark Van Bommel, said: "Things are not always white or black, there is always a gray area. You cannot exclude a player just for market rumors, but maybe the company itself will suggest not letting it play because something is going to happen."