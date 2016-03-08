Van Bommel slams Wembley pitch after Tottenham clash: 'It sucks'
07 November at 10:45Mark Van Bommel's PSV lost against Tottenham yesterday in the Champions League at Wembley and are now officially out of the running for qualification to the next round. The coach of the Dutch side did not hold back and slammed the field of the legendary stadium in his post-match conference.
"It's s***. You know what I mean, it's bad. In the Netherlands, we say s*** a little bit quicker than in English. It's not good, but we are not complaining," he said.
